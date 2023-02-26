Cardi B: Court-ordered service ‘the best thing’ to happen

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B spoke to girls in a police mentorship program Friday as part of what she says has been an eye-opening and emotional week performing court-mandated community service for her role in a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs in 2018. The 30-year-old “Bodak Yellow” singer shared what the NYPD said was “her rags to riches story” at the department’s “Girls Talk” event at the police training academy in Queens. She danced with teens and posed for photos. Cardi B’s plea deal requires her to perform 15 days of community service by March 1 to avoid a 15-day jail sentence.

