Trade resumes as Pakistan, Afghanistan reopen Torkham border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say the normal trade and movement of people between Pakistan and Afghanistan has fully resumed after the two sides reopened a key border crossing that was shut down a week ago by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Since Sunday, the closure of the Torkham border crossing had stranded people and thousands of trucks carrying essential items. The reopening sent a wave of joy among passengers and traders who were waiting for it since Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers closed it, claiming Islamabad was not abiding by an agreement with Kabul to allow Afghan patients and their caretakers to cross into Pakistan without travel documents for medical care.

By RIAZ KHAN and RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

