5 dead, including patient, in medical flight crash in Nevada

STAGECOACH, Nev. (AP) — An air ambulance company says all five people aboard one of its flights have been killed in a crash in Nevada. The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said authorities began receiving calls about a possible plane crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, around 9:15 p.m. Friday and found the wreckage two hours later. Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, confirmed that there were no survivors. The dead included a pilot, flight nurse, flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.