3 wounded after reception to mourn teen slain at school

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say three teenage boys were wounded when gunfire erupted after a funeral reception for a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed at his St. Paul high school earlier this month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that none of the wounded teens’ injuries are considered life threatening. St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says the three were hurt Friday night when shots were fired out of a white sedan at the El Rio Vista Recreation Center as the funeral reception for Devin Scott wrapped up. The Harding High School student was killed on Feb. 10. After the shooting, the sedan crashed nearby, and police apprehended an armed 16-year-old who was running away from the area.

