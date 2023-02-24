Trial looms in case of boy’s death at remote, armed compound

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Three defendants from an extended family have rejected compromise offers from prosecutors to resolve kidnapping, terrorism and weapons charges. They were arrested in a 2018 law enforcement raid on a ramshackle encampment in the remote desert of northern New Mexico. The U.S. government’s case against sisters Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhannah Wahhaj, and Lucas Morton will proceed toward a likely trial after the defendants Friday affirmed their rejection of confidential plea agreements in federal court. Prosecutors say instructions were given at the compound to be prepared to engage in jihad and die as martyrs. Defense attorneys say their clients would not confront terrorism-related charges if they were not Muslim.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.