Nikki Haley keeping early 2024 fundraising numbers quiet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Since launching her 2024 presidential bid, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley hasn’t revealed how much money her campaign has taken in. Her campaign tells The Associated Press that it has been “enormously pleased with our initial fundraising” but will wait until the April 15 deadline to report a figure for the first quarter of the year. That’s raising some eyebrows. Campaigns typically use their initial launch figures as bragging points to show their strength. But as fundraising starts to build for the potential GOP field, Haley may be running into a potential home state conflict: donors waiting for the possible entrance of popular Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

