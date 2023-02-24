Milan fashion celebrates girl power at Gucci, Cormio, Tod’s

MILAN (AP) — Milan designers have tapped female power on the third day of Milan Fashion Week, previewing collections for next fall and winter. At Cormio, it was girl power as exemplified by a youth soccer team who lent their field as the runway venue and halted practice to watch. At Andreadamo, the southern Italian designer challenged the myth of Eve as the bringer of original sin. And Gucci constructed a new female archetype during its interim, between creative directors phase.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.