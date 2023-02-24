Israeli settlers shoot, wound 2 Palestinians in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli settlers have shot and seriously wounded two Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank, in what officials describe as the latest incident in a wave of settler violence. The Palestinian Health Ministry said early Friday that the two wounded Palestinians were being treated at a hospital in the village of Qusra, near the West Bank city of Nablus. It did not identify the men. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli police or the Israeli military. The northern West Bank in particular has seen a surge of settler attacks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.