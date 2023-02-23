Vote to rid Nev. constitution of slavery moves to ’24 ballot

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters will decide whether to abolish slavery and involuntary servitude as a form of criminal punishment from the state constitution on the 2024 ballot, part of a growing push among some states to scrub outdated, century-old language. The Nevada Senate unanimously passed the joint resolution on Thursday after the assembly took similar steps last week. Ballot measures must get through two consecutive sessions before going to a ballot vote. Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited in the Nevada constitution “otherwise than in the punishment for crimes, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.