Usher eyes EGOT, talks Vegas residency and Super Bowl debate
By GARY GERARD HAMILTON
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two decades after his classic “Confessions” album, Usher is spilling more of his inner thoughts. The multi-hyphenate megastar is aiming to become a member of the EGOT club before his career ends, referring to the rare entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. The R&B singer made the admission while discussing newly added dates for his “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” show. In addition to showcasing hits from his massive catalog, Usher’s Las Vegas residency celebrates the 25th anniversary of his 1997 sophomore album “My Way” which catapulted him into stardom. The eight-time Grammy winner is also prepping a new album.