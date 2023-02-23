Teen charged in rape case of LSU student later killed by car

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A teenager has been charged as an adult in the case of Madison Brooks, a Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped then left on the side of a road where she was struck and killed by a car. A grand jury indicted 17-year-old Desmond Carter Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. If found guilty, the charge carries a punishment of life in prison without parole. In addition, the grand jury also weighed whether to charge Carter with second-degree kidnapping, but chose not to indict him. The three other defedents, allegedly involved in the incident, could also face heightened charges.

