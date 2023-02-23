Netanyahu gets funding boost under shadow of economic woes

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli parliamentary committee has approved new funding for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family, a small but contentious boost in spending at a time when he is facing mass protests over his policies and as the economy is on shaky ground. The committee voted on Thursday to approve pubic funds to cover expenses incurred by the Netanyahus at their private homes in Jerusalem and the exclusive seaside town of Caesarea, as well as an increase of tens of thousands of shekels a year in clothing expenses for both Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. The approved funding is bound to compound what critics say is the Netanyahus’ reputation for being out of touch with regular Israelis.

