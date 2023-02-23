Florida executes man for 1990 murder while a fugitive

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has executed a man for murdering a woman in 1990 while he was a fugitive from prison. The governor’s office said Donald Dillbeck died Thursday at 6:13 p.m. after receiving a lethal injection. This was Florida’s first execution in nearly four years, and the third under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Dillbeck had stabbed Faye Vann over 20 times while she was parked at a Tallahassee shopping mall waiting for her family. She refused to give him a ride and fought back. Dillbeck had been serving a life sentence for murdering a deputy 11 years earlier when he walked away from a work release assignment.

