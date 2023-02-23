Dems consider break with tradition to get Biden more judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats recently celebrated the 100th judicial confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidency and are clamoring for more. To make it happen, some are flirting with ending a century-long Senate practice that a “blue slip” from a senator could make or break a nomination. Republicans during Donald Trump’s presidency determined the lack of a positive blue slip from senators of a nominee’s home state would not stop them from confirming appellate court judges. Now, Democrats are being encouraged to follow suit for district judges whose courts serve as the starting point for federal cases. That could escalate the partisanship that already dominates the judicial confirmation process.

