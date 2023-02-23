Skip to Content
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie and waived his first formal court appearance. In court documents filed Thursday, Baldwin agreed to forgo a hearing to have his rights explained to him. Baldwin and a weapons supervisor were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a film rehearsal in October 2021. A judge set conditions of release for Baldwin that allow limited contact with potential witnesses to complete the filming of “Rust” and no discussion of the fatal shooting.

