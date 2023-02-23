7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl was among seven people wounded in a shooting outside a school in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable. A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman. She was also in stable condition. A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.