Tiny Nevada town gets county OK to lift ban on alcohol sales

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alcohol sales soon will be allowed in a tiny Nevada town with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints roots and a decades-long ban on buying beer, wine and liquor. Lincoln County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a local board vote taken several months ago to let businesses sell alcohol in Alamo. The fuel stop town is about a 90-minute drive from Las Vegas. Alamo Town Board Chairman Vern Holaday tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the decision will allow the local supermarket to compete with rival businesses outside town. The newspaper reports the decision leaves Panaca, the Lincoln County seat, as the only town in Nevada that prohibits alcohol sales.

