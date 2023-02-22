Teen athlete loses legs in crash; prosecutor asked to resign

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri attorney general is calling for the resignation of a St. Louis prosecutor — after a motorist who repeatedly violated his bond conditions crashed and injured a teenage volleyball player who had to have both of her legs amputated. The case renewed criticism of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Critics said the driver should have been behind bars for what authorities said were more than 50 bond violations. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says Gardner has until noon Thursday to step down or his office will begin removal proceedings. Police say the 16-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee was pinned Saturday between two cars after a speeding car driven by 21-year-old Daniel Riley failed to yield at an intersection.

