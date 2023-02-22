Student confessed to hoax bomb threat on Texas flight

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a high school student confessed to sending a hoax bomb threat via AirDrop that resulted in an American Airlines flight being diverted from the tarmac at a Texas airport last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety said while the flight was taxiing on Friday at El Paso International Airport, a message went to passengers’ Apple devices via AirDrop reading: “I have a bomb would like to share a photo.” DPS said that because of that message, the aircraft taxied back to a gate. DPS said that an investigation resulted in the identification of the juvenile, who confessed to sending the AirDrop. Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh confirmed that the juvenile was a student returning from a school-sponsored trip.

