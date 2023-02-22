Japan’s emperor expresses sorrow for people suffering in war

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito has expressed deep sorrow for the suffering of people in conflicts around the world and stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation in remarks released for his 63rd birthday Thursday. Naruhito did not name other countries in his carefully nuanced remarks days before the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I feel deep sorrow for the difficult reality that the world faces,” Naruhito said. On Thursday morning, he greeted well-wishers who were allowed to gather at the palace to celebrate his birthday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

