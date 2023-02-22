Global impact: 5 ways war in Ukraine has changed the world

LONDON (AP) — War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. One year on, thousands of civilians are dead, and countless buildings have been destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of troops have been killed or wounded on each side. Beyond Ukraine’s borders, the invasion shattered European security, redrew nations’ relations with one another and frayed a tightly woven global economy. The conflict has made the world a more anxious place and provided a stark reminder that individuals have little control over the course of history. But it has also been a reminder that the actions of individuals, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, can sometimes make a historic difference.

