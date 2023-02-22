Germany expels 2 Iranian diplomats over death sentence

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it is expelling two Iranian diplomats over the death sentence imposed in Iran against one of its citizens. Authorities in Iran announced Tuesday that Jamshid Sharmahd, a 67-year-old Iranian-German national and U.S. resident, was sentenced to death after being convicted of terrorist activities. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesdau she summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Berlin and informed him that “we will not accept this massive breach of a German citizen’s rights.” She said Germany is demanding that Iran revokes the death sentence and allows Sharmahd to have a fair appeal. The death sentence comes against the backdrop of months of anti-government protests in Iran and a fierce crackdown on dissent.

