German town sees blowback over relocations for refugees

BERLIN (AP) — An official says that a German town’s decision to relocate about 40 residents from their apartments to temporarily house refugees there has generated hundreds of hate mails and thousands of calls. Authorities in Lörrach, in Germany’s southwestern corner, announced on Monday that that they would use the municipally owned residential complex from the 1950s to house about 100 refugees. The town said the buildings were “at the end of their life cycle” and were due to be demolished in the coming years to make way for new housing. It added that “more modern and affordable housing offers will be made to the tenants promptly.”

