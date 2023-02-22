‘Dances With Wolves’ actor indicted in Nevada sex abuse case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A grand jury in Las Vegas has indicted a former “Dances With Wolves” actor on felony charges that he sexually abused and trafficked Indigenous women and girls in Nevada for a decade. The 19-count indictment charges Nathan Chasing Horse with sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse. It also added kidnapping and drug trafficking charges. Chasing Horse’s $300,000 bail stands, and he is scheduled to be arraigned March 1 in Clark County District Court. He’ll be asked to enter a plea for the first time since he was arrested Jan. 31 near the North Las Vegas home he shared with his five wives.

