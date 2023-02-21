Wagner owner blasts ‘treason’ of Russian military chiefs,

The owner of the Russian private military company, Wagner, has accused Russia’s defense minister and chief of general staff of starving his fighters in Ukraine of ammunition, which he charged amounts to an attempt to “destroy” the force. Yevgeny Prigozhin said that both Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov are handing out orders “left and right” not to supply Wagner with ammunition and not to support it with air transport. This “can be likened to high treason in the very moment when Wagner is … losing hundreds of its fighters every day,” Prigozhin said in an emotional audio statement. Wagner has been actively involved in fighting in the east of Ukraine,

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.