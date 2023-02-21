Vegas authorities investigating UNLV football player death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player after he was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment on Monday. The Clark County coroner said Tuesday that a cause and manner of Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler’s death was pending. Medical examiner blood toxicology test results can take several weeks. A Las Vegas police spokesman says officers were initially summoned to a medical call. UNLV head coach Barry Odom called the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman a standout person, student and teammate. Keeler arrived by transfer from Rutgers University and played in seven games as a redshirt freshman last season. Odom says Keeler also made the academic All-Mountain West team with a 3.8 GPA.

