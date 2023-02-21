Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Treasury Department official says Russia’s mounting battlefield losses are a testament to the effectiveness of U.S. and allied sanctions on the Kremlin and its military machine. In prepared remarks for a speech, U.S. Treasury Deputy Wally Adeyemo says sanctions and export controls imposed by the U.S. and its allies have degraded Russia’s ability to replace more than 9,000 pieces of military equipment lost in the war in Ukraine. Adeyemo also says Russia has lost as much as half of its tanks. Adeyemo is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

