Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital has agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate’s detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days. Tate was arrested Dec. 29 when authorities descended on his property north of Bucharest. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women also are in custody in the same case. None of the four has been formally charged. A spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said the Bucharest Tribunal on Tuesday approved prosecutors’ request to hold the Tates for another 30 days, while the two women will be put under house arrest. It was the third 30-day extension granted since the brothers were arrested.

By ANDREEA ALEXANDRU and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

