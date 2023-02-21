Skip to Content
Reflections of War: A Year in Ukraine

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

Staff
The Associated Press

One year ago, Russia launched Europe’s biggest war since WWII. Russian tanks began rolling into Ukraine, sending civilians fleeing for basement bunkers and their country’s borders. Governments around the world imposed stringent sanctions on Russia in an attempt – so far unsuccessful – to pressure President Vladimir Putin to abandon the war. Against the odds, Ukraine’s military has held its ground, reclaiming control of broad swaths of occupied territory and fending off Russian attempts to advance in the east where fierce battles are continuing.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

