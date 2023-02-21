Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing to the ground while skydiving. Police in Sallisaw say Heather Glasgow of Poteau died at a hospital after the fall on Saturday. The department says witnesses told investigators that Glasgow’s parachute had opened, but she was spinning and did not recover before hitting the ground in Sallisaw, about 150 miles ease of Oklahoma city. The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the investgation. The FAA said it is investigating the packing of the main and reserve parachutes while local authorities are in charge of other aspects of the investigation.

