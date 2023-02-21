North Macedonia seeks to stop spate of crippling bomb hoaxes

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government has vowed to improve its online security in response to a spate of emailed bomb hoaxes that have caused widespread disruption since mid-October. Officials have described the threats as an act of terrorism, suggesting a possible link to the NATO member’s pro-Ukrainian stance. Police on Tuesday evacuated more than 30 locations in the capital Skopje and the southern town of Prilep, including the presidential residence, shopping malls, schools, hotels, museums and sports venues after receiving what ultimately turned out to be fake bomb threats.

