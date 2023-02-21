Judge bars public from court in NYC bike path terror trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has barred the public and media from a courtroom where defense lawyers say emotional testimony from victims has spoiled the death penalty phase of the trial of a man who admits that he killed eight people on a bike path on behalf of a terrorist group. Judge Vernon S. Broderick issued the edict on Friday at the trial of Sayfullo Saipov through a court spokesperson who wrote that courtroom seats would only be available to witnesses or parties “essential to the trial.” Saipov was convicted of killing eight people on Oct. 31, 2017. The jury must decide whether he gets death or life in prison.

