California beach city OKs balloon ban to protect coast

The scenic seaside city of Laguna Beach, California, has banned the sale and public use of balloons. The goal is to curtail the risk of devastating wildfires and eliminate a major source of trash floating near the community’s shores. The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday night on the proposal to ban in public the popular mainstay of birthday and graduation parties. The mayor says balloons can still be used at home. But the city wants to protect public safety in fire-prone areas and marine wildlife along its scenic shoreline.

