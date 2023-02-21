Border, Bidens, COVID: House GOP casts wide net in probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are launching far-reaching investigations as part of their oversight agenda of the Biden administration. There are probes into the crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, the origins of COVID-19, the treatment of parents who protest “woke” school board policies, even President Joe Biden and his family. It’s an ambitious agenda that may please hard-right conservatives. But it risks alienating other Americans focused on different priorities. The investigations are part of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s oversight approach he promised voters. But it’s quickly drowning out much of the other House business. The House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing this week in Arizona near the border with Mexico.

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

