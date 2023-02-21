Arkansas officer involved in violent arrest back on the job

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas law enforcement officer who held down a man while two others beat him during an arrest recorded on video is back on the job after he did not face any criminal charges. Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory confirms that Officer Thell Riddle was reinstated and returned to work Friday. A bystander used a cellphone to record the South Carolina man and two former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies during the Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester in the small town of Mulberry. The two deputies face federal charges and remain under investigation by the state. But a grand jury declined to indict Riddle and the state says it won’t be charging him.

