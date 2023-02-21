Abortion rights groups ready 2023 ballot measure in Ohio
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two groups advocating for abortion rights say they’re ready to submit fall ballot language for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing Ohioans’ access to reproductive care. Abortion opponents vow to fight the effort. The measure is to be submitted to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost Tuesday. It calls for establishing “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” for Ohioans. The language is similar to a constitutional amendment that Michigan voters approved in November. The announcement from Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that protected abortion rights.