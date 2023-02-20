Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University students and faculty returned to the East Lansing campus Monday, one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others. With many professors allowing students to attend class virtually, the campus at the 50,000 student university remained relatively quiet. The shootings at Michigan State happened last Monday during evening classes at Berkey Hall and nearby at the MSU Union, a social hub where students can study, eat and relax. Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter in place for four hours while police hunted for Anthony McRae, 43, who eventually killed himself when confronted by police not far from his home in Lansing.

