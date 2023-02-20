Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

NEW YORK (AP) — An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive. The four-foot reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation. City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.