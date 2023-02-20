17 migrants dead, 13 hurt, in bus crash in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 17 migrants are dead after the bus they were traveling in crashed in central Mexico. All of the dead were migrants, including people from Venezuela, Colombia and Central America. Puebla state officials said Monday that the accident occurred the previous day on a highway leading from the southern state of Oaxaca. They said the migrants appeared to have been traveling without appropriate documents. Fifteen of the 45 passengers died at the scene, and two more died at a hospital. Five were hospitalized in critical condition, while eight others apparently suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

