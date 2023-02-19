Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person is dead and 10 are injured after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected. According to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter, officers responded to a shooting at a Memphis nightclub at 12:43 a.m. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others went to area hospitals in private vehicles. While police were on the scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

