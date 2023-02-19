Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s government is pressing ahead with its contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system. A vote in parliament on Monday is due despite an unprecedented uproar that has included mass demonstrations, warnings from military and business leaders and calls for restraint from the U.S. Thousands of demonstrators are expected to rally outside the parliament in Jerusalem for a second straight week as lawmakers gather for an initial vote. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies say the changes are needed to curb the power of unelected judges. His critics say it’s a power grab that will undermine Israel’s system of checks and balances.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.