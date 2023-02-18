Republican losses fan election conspiracies in rural Arizona

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — Election losses by Republican candidates last year who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential results have only added fuel to voting conspiracies in rural Arizona. The state is already one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds. And Cochise County, along the border with Mexico, offers an example of how election conspiracy theories fanned by former President Donald Trump are keeping a stubborn grip in rural parts of the country. Cochise’s longtime elections director has resigned after the GOP-controlled county board pushed for hand-counting of all ballots in November. And there’s a move to replace her with an official linked to a prominent Republican who’s denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

