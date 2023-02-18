Endangered African penguin chicks hatch at Arizona aquarium

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona aquarium is celebrating the hatching of three African penguin chicks. Officials at OdySea Aquarium say as an endangered species, any successful hatching for the penguins calls for celebration. The director of animal care and education at the facility in Scottsdale says the African penguin population has declined 23% in the past two years alone, and OdySea is partnering with other accredited zoos and aquariums as part of a breeding program aimed at building healthy genetic populations. Officials say the chicks will remain behind the scenes until they’re ready for a public appearance.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.