Arizona city considers replacing street names tied to KKK

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona city council is scheduled to vote next month on replacing park and road names that have century-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan. Tempe councilmembers will consider the replacement names during a March 2 meeting. New names proposed by community members were vetted by council-appointed volunteers who met several times. The renaming effort began in 2021 after historical research determined that several parks and streets were named after former community leaders who were members of an area Klan chapter in the 1920s. The research was done using records from the Arizona Historical Society and the Phoenix Public Library.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.