US says IS commander killed, troops wounded in NE Syria raid

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says a helicopter raid conducted by its armed forces in northeast Syria has left a senior leader with the Islamic State group dead and four American service members wounded. The military added in the short statement that the Thursday night raid was conducted in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces which is allied with the U.S. It added that an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. service members and one working dog wounded. The statement about the raid came as reports from central Syria said an IS attack killed more than 30 civilians. Despite their defeat in Syria in March 2019, IS sleeper cells still carry out attacks in the region.

