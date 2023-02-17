Turkish quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses

SAMANDAG, Turkey (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter after the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey left homes unlivable. Many survivors have been unable to find tents or containers dispatched to the region by the government and aid agencies, Instead they have sought refuge in any structure that can protect them from the winter conditions, including greenhouses, rail carriages and factories. “There’s no safe place apart from the greenhouses because the houses collapsed due to the earthquake,” said Ozkan Sagaltici, aged in his 50s. “After the earthquake there are no houses left. There are no tents here.”

By TANYA TITOVA, EMRAH GUREL and ANDREW WILKS Associated Press

