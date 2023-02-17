Taliban: Former Afghan female lawmaker’s killer arrested

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says security forces have arrested a man allegedly behind the killing of Afghan female lawmaker Mursal Nabizada. The spokesman said Friday the arrested man had “confessed to his crime” of killing Nabizada and her bodyguard earlier this year. Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Nabizada was elected in 2019 to represent Kabul and stayed in office until the Taliban takeover. Since then, the Taliban have progressively imposed more restrictions, particularly on women in Afghanistan.

