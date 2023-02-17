Russia expels 4 Austrian diplomats in retaliatory move

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow has asked four Austrian diplomats to leave the country in retaliation for the expulsion earlier this month of four Russian diplomats from Vienna. Austria accused the Russian diplomats of spying. On Friday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer defended their Feb. 2 expulsion. He said Austria would not sit by while espionage occurs. Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced its expulsion of Austrian diplomats on Thursday. It called Austria’s act unfriendly and unreasonable and said it called into question Austria’s positioning itself as an unbiased and neutral state. Western European nations and Russia have expelled each others’ diplomats on several occasions since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.

