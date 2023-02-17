Marcos: China laser not enough to activate US defense pact

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has said the Chinese coast guard’s aiming of military-grade laser that briefly blinded some crew aboard a Philippine patrol vessel in the disputed South China Sea was not enough for him to invoke a mutual defense treaty with the United States but added he told China that such aggression should stop. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Saturday he reminded China’s ambassador to Manila that escalating aggression and incursions into Philippine waters by Beijing’s coast guard, navy and maritime militia forces violate an agreement he struck with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month. China said the Philippine vessel intruded into Chinese territorial waters and was warned to leave the area with the use of harmless laser.

