Gunmen wound Philippine governor, kill 4 of his bodyguards

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen have wounded a provincial governor and killed four of his bodyguards in an ambush in a southern Philippine region with a long history of violent political rivalries and Muslim rebellion. Police say an aide to Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. was also wounded in the attack by heavily armed men as their convoy passed through a village. Adiong and his aide were hospitalized in stable condition. Lanao del Sur is part of a five-province Muslim autonomous region in the south of the largely Roman Catholic nation. It is governed by former Muslim rebels in a transition arrangement under a 2014 peace pact with the government.

